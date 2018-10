UPDATE OCT. 30: According to auctioneer, there were no bids placed on the Lucky Dragon today. About 40 people attended the auction. The opening bid was $35 million. Since there were no bids, ownership will revert back to the main lender Snow Covered Capital.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Lucky Dragon hotel-casino is going to auction on Oct. 30, according to Nevada Legal News.

The property, located on Sahara Avenue west of the Las Vegas Strip, was built for $160 million in 2016.

The estimated bid is expected to be around $55 million.