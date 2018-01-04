Lucky Dragon shuts down restaurants and casino

The Lucky Dragon hotel-casino, which has only been open for a little over a year, has temporarily closed its gaming and restaurant operations.

According to a statement from the property, the Lucky Dragon is "beginning the process of reorganization."

The hotel and gift shop will remain open, along with Cha Garden.

"While this is a difficult decision, this reorganization paves the way for Lucky Dragon to establish new partnerships that will enhance the property's long-term positioning and provide a better guest experience," Lucky Dragon representatives wrote in a statement to the press. "We would like to thank our outstanding colleagues for their many contributions, hard work and dedication to the resort."

Lucky Dragon estimates that they'll be able to resume restaurant and gaming operations within six months. They also say that staff that has been laid off will be eligible to be hired again once the restaurants and casino are back open.

Those that still need to redeem their gaming tickets and chips can do so at the front desk of the hotel. Other gaming, food and beverage promotions or offers are no longer valid.