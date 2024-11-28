'Loved every bite': Shelter pups enjoy a Thanksgiving feast over at the Animal Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some furry friends over at the Animal Foundation got to chow down on some Thanksgiving treats!

The tradition carries on each year thanks to The Churchill Foundation, who donate a special canine menu that ensures all the dogs get a tasty meal.

What's on the menu this year?

Raw honey and apple cheese slices, turkey liver, peanut butter mashed sweet potatoes, green bean and carrot casserole, butternut squash, kale quinoa stuffing, and pumpkin berry yogurt!

📸 Images courtesy of the Animal Foundation

While the shelter may be closed for Thanksgiving Day, it's never too late to find a furry companion online. Visit the Animal Foundation's website to view available adoptions or apply to foster a pet.

More on Channel 13