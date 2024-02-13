Love in Las Vegas: Couples share reasons for renewing vows on World Marriage Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Love is in the air in the Las Vegas Valley as couples celebrate World Marriage Day through the Chapel of the Flowers. Today, amidst the festivities, the Chapel is hosting special wedding ceremonies and vow renewals for a select few lovebirds.

Humberto and Wanisa Espinosa, residents of Long Beach, California, have been happily married for two years. They found each other through Facebook Dating and decided to renew their vows in the valley during their visit to Las Vegas.

"For us, it's important to renew our vows due to the fact that we need to renew our love...because when we had a child so young in our relationship, we needed to get closer together," Humberto shared.

In honor of World Marriage Day, Chapel of the Flowers is offering free wedding ceremonies and vow renewals at the High Roller. They've partnered with the High Roller, providing couples with complimentary tickets to ride the observation wheel as part of their celebration.

"We actually partnered with the High Roller, so this is actually where we are. We are in the high roller right now, and with that partnership, they offered to give the couples free tickets to ride the observation wheel to celebrate their love," Humberto explained.

The Espinosas, who share a passion for traveling, stumbled upon the opportunity for a vow renewal when they saw a sign outside the High Roller offering free ceremonies.

"We talked about renewing our vows before... but we didn't really know exactly when or where... but it's kind of like God just came down and said, hey here, why not," shared one of the Espinosas.

For Humberto and Wanisa, this vow renewal marks a significant milestone in their marriage, especially as they plan for their future.

"We are moving to Bangkok in a couple of years, and we want to make sure that our love is on the same path together with our family," Humberto expressed.

Love is indeed being celebrated in the valley today, as couples come together to reaffirm their commitment to each other on this special occasion.