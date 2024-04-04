Lost Spirits Distillery at AREA15 is closing at the end of the month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is the end of an era over at AREA15.

This week, Lost Spirits Distillery announced they will be closing at the end of April.

Channel 13 reached out to the company and received the following statement.

"The debt burden accumulated from both COVID, and the slow reopening after COVID, forced the decision to close. There is just no way to claw our way out of the immense debt accumulated in recent years.



While I hate to see Lost Spirits close, I’m delighted to say that together we proved that an immersive circus show can work in Las Vegas, and we built one of the most successful immersive shows in history!



When it closes at the end of this month, the show will have played over 1000 performances in its Las Vegas incarnation alone, serving over 250,000 audience members while garnering rave reviews." Bryan Davis, Lost Spirits Distillery

Up to 44 acrobats and performers took the stage in different parts of the venue during the interactive show, which encourages guests walking through the different sets.

Davis told Channel 13 they will close their doors for good on April 29, 2024.