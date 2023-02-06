Los Angeles Rams running back hits $500K jackpot at Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Los Angeles Rams running back got a life-changing birthday present at Caesars Palace this weekend.

24-year-old Rams RB Ronnie Rivers scored a $514,837 jackpot on Saturday, Caesars Entertainment announced. He was playing Three Card Poker and hit the mega jackpot, a Caesars spokesperson write.

The big win gave Rivers another reason to celebrate this weekend. He was already in town to celebrate his birthday and his mom's birthday, Caesars noted.

Rivers said he plans to take the winnings and buy a house.

