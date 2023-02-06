Watch Now
Beginner's luck? First-time player wins more than $100K at Harrah's Las Vegas

A man from Wisconsin says it was his first time playing Ultimate Texas Hold'em when he won a jackpot of more than $100,000 at Harrah's Las Vegas.
Posted at 2:30 PM, Feb 06, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A stroke of beginner's luck may have propelled a man from Wisconsin to jackpot victory in Las Vegas.

Timothy Roesler won $117,000 on Monday playing Ultimate Texas Hold'em at Harrah's Las Vegas, Caesars Entertainment announced.

Roesler, from Athens, Wisconsin, "was playing the game for the first time and landed the win just after one hour," a Caesars spokesperson stated.

In another stroke of luck at a Caesars property this week, the company says a Los Angeles Rams running back won a mega jackpot amounting to more than $500,000.

