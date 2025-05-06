Looking for a job? Hundreds of jobs up for grabs on Thursday at job fair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Job seekers will have the opportunity to be connected with hundreds of position listings at an upcoming Las Vegas Job Fair.

The job fair will take place on Thursday, May 8, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Palms Casino Resort, free to all job seekers. Attendees are advised to bring resumes and dress interview-ready.

We continue to cover this topic to address concerns over unemployment rates.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics states Nevada has the highest unemployment rate in the nation, making job fairs like this extremely popular. More than 6,400 job seekers attended the 2025 Spring Job Fair, setting an attendance record.

Attendees can register for the event here.