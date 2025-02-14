Looking for a furry companion this Valentine's Day? Here's where you can adopt a pet

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Valentine's Day is nearly here, and love is in the air! If you're looking for a furry forever friend, then look no further; the Friends of Henderson Animal Support and the Vanguard Building Corporation are holding a pet adoption event on Saturday, Feb. 14 and Sunday, Feb.15.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Henderson Animal Care and Control Center.

Adoption fees will be covered on Valentine's Day and the following Saturday.

“Our Furever Yours sponsored adoption event features some of the cutest animals who are incredibly lovable,” says Kenni Burdette, cofounder of the Friends of Henderson Animal Support organization. “We are doing what we can to clear the shelters through this event by inviting everyone to come and experience the greatest love match with a furry forever friend.”