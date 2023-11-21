London mayor rejects plans for new Sphere

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Plans for a second Sphere are hitting a snag.

On Monday, London mayor Sadiq Khan ruled against the proposed venue. According to the BBC, Khan rejected the development "citing the amount of light pollution that it would cause for Stratford residents, its huge electricity bill, associated lack of 'green' credentials, and the impact it would have on heritage sites in the area."

"London is open to investment from around the world and Sadiq wants to see more world-class, ambitious, innovative entertainment venues in our city," a spokesman for the mayor said. "But as part of looking at the planning application for the MSG Sphere, the mayor has seen independent evidence that shows the current proposals would result in an unacceptable negative impact on local residents."

The project was first announced in 2018 and gained planning approval in March 2022 from the London Legacy Development Corporation. Originally, Khan was for the project.

"It's great to welcome another world-class venue to the capital, to confirm London's position as a music powerhouse and to boost still further our city's thriving night-time economy," Khan said back in 2018.

Meantime, residents are celebrating the latest victory. Many said they were concerned that Sphere would be built too close to other entertainment venues like the O2, "cripple" local transportation, and have "severe implications on air pollution, quality of life, environmental damage, unacceptable levels of increased CO2 emissions and increased crime and anti-social behavior."

According to a report commissioned by the mayor's planners, light from the Sphere would have affected 61 homes and 177 student rooms. The report also stated it would be "a bulky, unduly dominant and incongruous form", environmentally unsustainable given the amount of energy required to power lighting rigs, and would harm nearby buildings and conservation areas.

Nate Higgens is a councillor who campaigned against the Sphere and told The Guardian that he was "absolutely delighted" that people won't have to deal with blackout blinds and transportation options that were being overwhelmed.

"London's cultural venues are incredibly important but this application was always inappropriate for the site and the 25-year advertising consent the applicants demanded shows they were not interested in contributing to our capital's cultural scene - but bombarding the residents of Stratford with endless advertising," Higgins said.

The final decision on Sphere London will now go to Communities Secretary Michael Gove, who will have the final say on whether the project can move forward. However, a statement released by a Sphere Entertainment spokesperson indicates that might not happen.

"While we are disappointed in London's decision, there are many forward-thinking cities that are eager to bring this technology to their communities," the statement read. "We will concentrate on those."