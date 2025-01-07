Local WWII veteran, Onofrio 'No No' Zicari, awarded French Legion of Honor at 102 years old

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local World War II veteran received France's highest honor on Monday.

More than 80 years after he stormed Omaha Beach on D-Day, 102-year-old Onofrio "No No" Zicari was awarded the French Legion of Honor during a ceremony at the Veil Pavilion banquet hall inside the Silverton Casino.

No No was asked if he feels like a hero, and he tells us, that after all these years, his response hasn't changed.

"Everybody takes me as a hero. I'm no hero. No, no, I didn't, I didn't do too much during the war, but I've seen an awful lot. I've seen an awful lot, and that's enough. I mean, it's....what can I tell you? That's, I'm glad, I'm glad all these people showed up," he said during his ceremony.

No No sustained shrapnel wounds during the invasion, but the medic who tended to him was killed less than 30 minutes later — so his wounds were never officially documented.

In 2021, a push by local officials, including then-Mayor Carolyn Goodman, successfully resulted in No No being issued a Purple Heart at a Las Vegas City Council meeting.