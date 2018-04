LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A Las Vegas woman cashed out with a jackpot worth over $600,000 at the Orleans hotel-casino on Friday.

According to a press release from The Orleans, the local woman was playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Grand Hyperlink when she won $621,606.55 around 2:30 a.m. She bet $3.75.

A spokesperson for the hotel-casino says the woman requested to remain anonymous.