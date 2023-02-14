Local wedding chapels and florists prepare for Valentine's Day in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Couples are coming to Las Vegas to tie the knot, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Daniel Vallance is the director of operations at Little Church of the West, the oldest wedding chapel in the valley. He said during this time of year, it's all hands on deck.

"Everything from flowers, staffing, photographers, and getting our ministers ready," said Vallance. "Every morning I come to work, I look at how long the line is by the Las Vegas sign and it's an indication of how well the city is doing."

Vallance said Little Church of the West typically weds hundreds of couples in the month of January.

One couple who came to exchange their vows in Las Vegas is Gerome De Salvador and Melanie Arabian. The two traveled from Nice, France for their Las Vegas wedding.

"It's our dream to get married in Las Vegas," said Arabian.

Aimee Stephens, marketing coordinator for Vegas Weddings, said the wedding venue is hosting more than 130 weddings between its three chapels.

It's also a busy time for florists.

"This is the Super Bowl for florists," said Bloom Bar owner Sterling Connell. "We are luckily right now at the mad dash to the end. We're all just on autopilot at this point."

Bloom Bar is a flower shop offering workshops to make your own flowers. Connell said the "Galentine's Day" workshop is all booked.

Those who still need to get their marriage license, a pop-up marriage license bureau at Harry Reid International Airport is open until Valentine's Day