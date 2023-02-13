Need something last minute for Valentine's Day? This store is a 'one-stop shop'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and if you are still looking for a gift for your loved ones, you may want to check this local businesses for everything you need.

The Miss Daisy Floral Shop is near Desert Inn and Valley View Boulevard. The owner of the business, Jessica Marshall, says the store is staying open on Valentine's Day as well for any last minute needs.

The store will be offering more than just flowers. The store will offer teddy bears, sweet snacks, jewelry and more gifts!

"We will have arrangements ready to go in addition to our flower arrangements," Marshall said. "We have teddy bears, chocolate covered strawberries, jewelry and we will have all gifts available. It's truly a one-stop shop."

Miss Daisy Floral Shop will be open on Monday and Valentine's Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The owner says you are able to order online or in person.