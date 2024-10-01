Local sound healing practitioner provides relief to victims of tragedy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many victims of tragedies are turning to sound healing, which is being offered for free in the valley through the Clark County Library District.

Amanda Morgan is in sound healing therapy at the salt room.

"I have been in trauma therapy since the day after the shooting. The vibrational sound healing has been one of the things that has helped my healing the most," said Morgan.

The associate professor at UNLV is dealing with the aftermath of being inside Beam Hall the day three professors died at UNLV, shot to death by a lone gunman.

Morgan says the soothing sounds of this ancient practice have been an emotional game-changer.

"Initially, after the shooting, there was a fire alarm the whole time, and it was a constant sound, so doing the sound healing at first helped me reprogram my brain that a sound isn't dangerous," said Morgan.

Three days after the UNLV shooting, local sound healing practitioner Jaeana Bernhardt offered free sound healing sessions to the UNLV survivors, and that's how she met Morgan.

"Sound healing has been beneficial to her experiencing PTSD, and it's just really helped her cope with the trauma," said Bernhardt.

Bernhardt has been offering free sound healing through our local libraries throughout the valley, and she says our community is responding to the therapy.

"I was just at Summerlin Library yesterday for a session, and we had 165 people show up just for a session," said Bernhardt.

"I am a real library lover, and I really hold people in high esteem that contribute to our community. It's free for us," said Jeanne McCabe.

And now, she's hooked on the benefits of sound therapy because Bernhardt says the vibrations promote healing and relaxation.

"Think about it: you listened to a song, and it makes you sad or happy. Sound healing pretty much works the same way; it synchronizes with our brain waves," said Bernhardt.

Bernhardt has also partnered with the non-profit Love Yourself Foundation to raise awareness of sound healing at various free events across the valley.

"A lot of folks have never heard of sound healing or really all of these Tibetan singing bowls or glass chakra bowls. This is an eye-opening experience for many, and they crave so much more," said Melikabella Shenouda from the Love Yourself Foundation.

So, if you're in need of stress relief, Bernhardt says, you're invited for free to let the sounds wash over you, finding balance and serenity.

"It's just really great for people to come and give themselves 40 to 45 minutes and let go of all the outside chaos and stress and just be present," says Bernhardt.

If you can't get to one of the free sessions at the library or through the Love Yourself Foundation, Bernhardt says a session typically costs $25 to $50.