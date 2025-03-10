Local organizations offering free dental exams and baby supplies to families this Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Organizations are coming together in Southern Nevada to offer free dental screenings for children and give baby supplies to local families in need this Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, March 12 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Changing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry, 1750 Wheeler Peak Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89106

According to Changing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry, tens of thousands of children under the age of 11 lack proper pediatric dental care in Southern Nevada, which can lead to significant issues. The dental office said they're the only ones offering free services to Medicaid patients, and alongside Liberty Dental Plan, they are offering these free screenings and answering dental health questions for families.

The nonprofit Special K is also getting involved by providing essential resources, tools and information for growing families with babies. They said they will be distributing supplies to families who need them.

This event is open to all families, but organizers said supplies and resources are limited.