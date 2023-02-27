Local organization mentoring the next generation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As we continue to celebrate Black History Month, we're highlighting different organizations making a difference in our community. One of those is 100 Black Men of Las Vegas.

Good Morning Las Vegas anchor Justin Hinton explains how they're helping the next generation of leaders.

STRONG FOUNDATION

UNLV's Foundation Building seems to be the perfect place for the next generation of leaders to build an even stronger foundation guided by 100 Black Men of Las Vegas.

"When I get away from what I call the ants, or what I call the automatic negative thinking or when I challenge people's bs, you know what that means, right? Belief systems. yeah, that's your belief system thinking something different, so when I get people to think how do i work with that, when I get them to shift their paradigms..." says Ondra Berry, with 100 Black Men of Las Vegas.

Berry goes on to say "...When they tap into the best of themselves, then that's when they find, I was born to do something. I have a purpose for being on this Earth and I'm going to go at it, ain't nothing going to stop me."

Nijel Murray is also inspired. Soon to be graduating from UNLV as a sophomore, the entrepreneur is growing his nonprofit, one that he started when he was 14. Leadership conventions like this one and organizations like 100 Black Men, light his path.

INSPRIRED YOUTH

"There's already someone who has been through that or has done that so I can kind of use their experience and apply that to myself to see the best decision to make," says Murray.

And it's more than what took place this one Saturday in February. There are business classes, cooking classes, and mentoring.

At 25, Jamari Sharp is one of the youngest mentors. "There's no way your child can lose, coming to these 100 events," says Sharp.

Getting them ready to head out the door, empowered.

The organization is always looking for mentors. You don't have to be a black man to be a part of the organization. Parents can also find different activities for their children.