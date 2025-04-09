LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Senior Law Program provides free civil legal services to seniors 60 and older. They say the most urgent matters they help with most often are end-of-life planning, referrals for elder abuse and exploitation, and eviction notices.

Executive Director Diane Fearon says that providing seniors with those services for free is crucial, saving them hundreds and even thousands of dollars.

Anyssa Bohanan spoke to some of the legal professionals about the work they do.

Local nonprofit launches new program to bring free legal services directly to seniors

"We don’t income qualify, and what that allows us to do is not only render our legal services at no cost to those seniors who are low income and might qualify for a poverty program, but also that estimated 35-40% of seniors who are on a tight, fixed income," Fearon said. "They make too much money to qualify for a poverty program, but not enough money to hire an attorney."

In 2024, the nonprofit was able to help more than 2,500 seniors with direct legal services.

Earlier this month, they launched the new Ask-A-Lawyer Program that's aimed at taking those services directly to those who need it most in the community.

From now through September, a Senior Law Program attorney will visit five community centers across the Valley once a month to provide one-on-one consultations with seniors.

Seniors will be able to schedule 30-minute appointments to discuss issues like estate planning, housing disputes, scams, public benefits and more.

If it's determined that more help is needed, attorneys will then be able to schedule follow-up appointments at the Southern Nevada Senior Law Program's offices.

Those appointments will take place at the following locations:



MLK Senior Center

2420 N Martin Luther King Blvd, Building B

2420 N Martin Luther King Blvd, Building B North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Every first Thursday of the month



West Flamingo Senior Center

6255 W Flamingo Road

6255 W Flamingo Road Las Vegas, NV 8910

Every second Wednesday of the month



Downtown Senior Center

27 E. Texas Avenue

27 E. Texas Avenue Henderson, NV 89015

Every third Tuesday of the month starting April 15



Doolittle Community Center - Adult Center

1930 N. J. Street

1930 N. J. Street Las Vegas, NV 89106

Every third Tuesday of the month starting April 17



Cora Coleman Senior Center

2100 Bonnie Lane

2100 Bonnie Lane Las Vegas, NV 89156

Every fourth Wednesday of the month, starting April 23

"An attorney can cost $300 - $400 an hour, even just to have a consultation," said Gemma Nazareno, senior staff attorney at Southern Nevada Senior Law Program. "Our seniors that come here are very appreciative of the fact that we’re able to do the legal work for them for free."

Appointments are required . Seniors are encouraged to contact their local center's program coordinator to schedule a consultation.

You can book in-person, phone or Zoom appointments through the Southern Nevada Senior Law Program by visiting their website here, or calling 702-229-6596 . Their offices are located at 7690 W Sahara Avenue.