Local Mothers Against Drunk Driving chapter dedicates inaugural walk to fallen NV troopers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The local chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving is holding its first "Walk Like MADD" in the valley on Saturday, Dec. 9, at Sunset Park, with the goal of raising awareness about the dangers of drunk driving.

The walk comes at a terribly fitting time, given the recent deaths of two Nevada State Police troopers on Nov. 30. Police say Trooper Alberto Felix and Sergeant Michael Abbate were hit by a drunk driver while responding to a suspicious vehicle on the I-15 that day.

"Because of the impact and significance of the fatality, MADD Nevada is dedicating the walk to our fallen troopers. It is important that we set a precedent. We cannot continue to have these fatalities," said Flor Bernal, the regional executive director for MADD.

She continued, "To see our troopers, our first responders, be impacted, first and foremost, it's horrendous, right? DUIs are such a preventable crime, and it's imperative that we come together as a community to put an end to it."

Organizers say donations go towards DUI prevention education and programming. The walk starts at 8 a.m. at Sunset Park on Saturday, Dec. 9.

To register for "Walk Like MADD" or donate to the cause, click here.