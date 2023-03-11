Local man died in hit-and-run, family still looks for answers

A grieving family still desperately searching for answers about their father. Hak Jin Kim was killed in a hit-and-run crash back in January. His two daughters found his body on the side of the road.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the hit and run crash happened on Brent Thurman Way and Hacienda.

And now, still searching for answers, his family wants you to know who he was....hoping it might bring them closer to bringing a suspect to justice.

"Me and my sister and we were just hysterical,” said Annie Kim, the daughter of Hak.

Annie Kim says her father took his morning walk every day. And that Friday in January was no different. Her sister, Jeannie Kim-Armitage remembers the day started out normally for her. Their dad left for his walk and she left for work as usual. Surveillance video shows him leaving the house.

"So once I left at 7:30, I just figured he'll just be a few minutes behind me, so I left. And I got to work right around 8. And then I started getting texts from my sister saying, hey, Dad's not back yet. I think there's something wrong."

The daughters say they met up and started to search, tracing his route. And when they got to the 215 beltway on-ramp at Brent Thurman Way, they recognized his blue coat. It was on the ground by a guard rail. As they got closer, they found his lifeless body.

"We were having hope that when the paramedics came, maybe a slight pulse that we couldn't feel," said Annie Kim.

The sisters say he had slight scratches on his face and blood near his mouth.

His family says Hak was a retired fisherman from Hawaii. He was a grandfather and a happy man who loved his family. His daughters say he took good care of his health.

The family hopes for any answer about what exactly happened, but so far, there are no leads and no arrests. Metro says the investigation is on-going..

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Las Vegas metropolitan police department collision investigation section at 702-828-3060.