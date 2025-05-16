LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In 1905, the City of Las Vegas looked a lot different, with no massive casinos or freeways to be seen.

More than 100 years later, many are now celebrating the steps it took to make Las Vegas what it is today.

Ryan Ketcham heard from local leaders about the city's growth.

Local leaders celebrate 120 years of Las Vegas and reflect on city's growth

“Happy birthday, Las Vegas," said LVCVA President & CEO Steve Hill.

The city was founded on May 15, 1905. After 120 years, the magic of Las Vegas continues to live on.

Do you remember your first time in the valley? Well, Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley does.

“Through 13-year-old eyes, I thought I had died and went to heaven. I had never seen a street like that in my life," Berkley said. “I’m now 74 years old. I drive down the same street, and I have the same reaction; it takes my breath away.”

“120 years ago, we were a whistle stop on a railroad line. Now, we are the sports & entertainment and meeting capital of the world," Hill said.

The valley has been booming in business for decades, from around 120,000 people to over 2.3 million from 1959 to 2025.

“There’s nothing like it than here in Las Vegas," said Fremont Street Experience President & CEO Andrew Simon.

Entertainment and sports took over the city.

In just a decade, the Vegas Golden Knights, the Raiders, Las Vegas Aces, Formula 1 and more have called Las Vegas home, plus the Athletics are coming to town in 2028.

“I thought this would be a great sports town, and we leaned into it because this is exactly what we thought was going to happen. This is such a great market," said CEO of Circa Resort & Casino Derek Stevens.

The growth of this city is just getting started.

"Well, the future of Las Vegas will be bright," Hill said.

“I think there is a reason for us to be really bullish on our ability to continue to build a stronger community and that means there needs to be growth," said Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson.

Many local leaders tell me they will continue to push for new ways to build the city of Las Vegas and carry on its magic for years to come.