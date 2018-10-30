Local high school student scores special touchdown to close out season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A video has been seen all over social media capturing a football player with special needs scoring the last touchdown of the season at a Bonanza and Faith Lutheran high school football game.

It was a touching moment for the student when two football teams came together to help make his dream come true.

For three years, Richard Curry has proudly been the ‘ball boy’ on the Bengals’ team, but his last senior home game was one for the books.

"When I made that touchdown! All the football players gathered around jumping and it made me proud,” Curry said.

His moment remains so special that he shared it with 13 Action news on how it all played out.

Faith Luthern's team was also for the last touchdown play call.

"What they were looking to do I was all for it and excited for the opportunity, for our boys and program to be part of a moment like that." said Faith Lutheran coach Vernon Fox.

The act of kindness seen on the field proves sportsmanship can always be the highlight in any game.





