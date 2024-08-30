Local health shop 'Miss Sea Moss' shines during Black Business Month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Black Business Month comes to a close, one unique local health and wellness shop is getting its moment in the spotlight.

"Miss Sea Moss," a health store specializing in sea moss-infused beverages and products, has been making waves in the community since its grand opening six weeks ago.

"We prioritize your health and satisfaction by using only the freshest fruits and highest quality ingredients in our products," said Winn Smith, owner of Miss Sea Moss. "Our sea moss-infused beverages and juice shots are carefully crafted to provide not just great taste but also a wealth of potential benefits."

Sea moss, a type of algae, is renowned for its high mineral content and health benefits. Miss Sea Moss uses wildcrafted sea moss in their products, which they say can boost immunity, improve digestion, and enhance skin health.

"Our unique combinations, like Raspberry Mint and Pineapple Mango Infused Waters, are designed to delight your taste buds while delivering a refreshing, hydrating experience," the representative added. "Each product is packed with real, fresh fruits, ensuring a burst of natural flavor with every sip and tablespoon of sea moss gel."

For more information on Miss Sea Moss, visit their website by clicking the link here.