Local gas station speaks out after accidental 'diesel' in wrong pumps

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rainbow Market, a local gas station at Desert Inn & Nellis Blvd, is now speaking out after accidental 'diesel' in the wrong pumps.

Cesar Gamas is one of the drivers unaware he put diesel in his gas tank.

“I put a full tank in my car, then left the [gas] station and drove off and two blocks down [the road] my car just stalled," said Gamas.

Gamas says he towed his car to his car dealership and found out what the problem was.

“[The dealership] gave me a call around 2 o'clock [Monday] saying that there was a couple people who had the same issue with the same gas station," said Gamas.

Gamas says from there he called Rainbow Market and they confirmed the incidentmore than likely happened around one in the morning Monday, when diesel was put into the wrong tanks.

Rainbow Market declined to speak on camera but gave us a statement saying:

“The gas supplier put the wrong product in the wrong tank."

Gamas says as of Tuesday afternoon his car is still in the shop and he plans to seek full reimbursement for this incident.

