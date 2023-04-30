Local football coach receives special honors for high-end defensive training ahead of NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders were given the 7th overall pick and brought in some high-end defensive players, such as Tyree Wilson and Michael Mayer.

In preparation, defensive linemen are getting trained by a high-profile coach who has just been given a special honor from the NFL.

Channel 13 anchor Tricia Kean spoke with coach Arpedge Rolle and Raiders' defensive end Jordan Jenkins on what it takes to make it to the big league.

Jenkins tore an ACL injury during a pre-season game against Miami that landed on the Injured Reserve list. Jenkins is currently in rehab and working on his game with Coach Rolle at Five Star Lineman Academy in Las Vegas.

Coach Rolle is recognized as one of the best pass rush and defensive line specialists in the country — and he even comes from an NFL family!

"My dad played for the Kansas City Chiefs back in the day as a wide receiver. My brothers played. I have a lot of my family playing in the NFL, collegiate, high school — you name it," Rolle told Channel 13. "I was an All-American coming out of high school with the University of Florida. Then I got a chance to play with some pro teams, but injury got the best of me."

Coach Rolle has now dedicated his life to training, saying, "I just want to give guys the opportunity to be the best at what they do, you know, better players and people."

Rolle's work in the community with youth athletes was recently recognized with an "Aspire for Change" award from the NFL, chosen by the Raiders as their recipient.

"It was cool with that award — them pretty much saying, 'We see what you're doing in the community, we see what you're doing with these kids, and we want to award that and honor that.' And so I really feel special," Rolle said.

To make it that much more special, the NFL was able to send Coach Rolle to Super Bowl LVII — all expenses paid!

Both Coach Rolle and Jenkins will be keeping a close eye on this year's NFL Draft for many reasons.

For Jenkins, it takes him back over the past 8 years of his career playing in the NFL, and when his draft day dream officially came true on April 28, 2016.

"When I got the call, it was it was like everything I worked for just finally came to fruition," Jenkins told Channel 13. "I was liked no matter where I get drafted, I would make the most of it and try and leave my mark on this game."

The New York Jets ended up picking Jenkins from the University of Georgia in the third round with the 83rd pick.

As NFL Draft Day draws near, both Rolle and Jenkins are passing some football wisdom along to future players.

Tricia: "What would your advice be to the young men getting drafted in this class?"

Rolle: "You might think you're doing enough, but there's always more work that can be done. And don't be too frightened to seek help. Like always, just be ready, be a sponge, and soak — soak up all the information the vets give you."

Jenkins: "While you're in the game, enjoy the game, embrace it — embrace where you are and who you get to play with. You're one of the best players in the world and enjoy that. Don't let nothing else kind of deter you from doing what you love to do."