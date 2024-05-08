Local first responders to suit up this weekend for Las Vegas Police vs. Fire Charity Football Game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On May 11, local first responders will suit up for the George Maloof 2024 Las Vegas Police vs. Fire Charity Football game.

The game reinforces some healthy competition between local police officers and firefighters. Firefighters claimed victory in last year's game.

"These young men have put a lot of work into it. They're going to show up and give it their all, and we'll decide about 10 o'clock Saturday on who gets to talk smack for the next year," joked retired firefighter Nino Galloway.

Organizers emphasize that aside from the rivalry, more importantly, the game supports several local causes including theLaw Enforcement Assistance Fund (LEAF), which supports the families of fallen officers. Proceeds also go to the Children's Heart Foundation and the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation.

"We enjoy the rivalry. It's great for the community to see this because we go out there and we're going to play a game because we all want to win. No one wants to lose the game. But we also know the game is really secondary to what the event is for. The game is the focal point, but we're more interested in what it does for the charities and how we're helping the kids and how we're bridging the gap with this community and bringing it to the forefront" said Myron Hamm, the director of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association. "We want people to know that we're not just cops and they're not just firemen. We're moms, dads, you know, we work in this valley and it's important to us to be a part of this community and to give back to our fallen, it's a great feeling."

The game kicks off on Saturday, May 11 at 7 p.m. at Bishop Gorman High School. Gates open at 5 p.m. General admission is free, but VIP tickets are available for purchase. Proceeds from VIP ticket sales directly benefit the charities mentioned above.

