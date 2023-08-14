Local firefighter sets U.S. record at Firefighter Challenge competition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several local firefighters are going home big winners after the Firefighter Challenge competition this weekend.

Hundreds of first responders from across the United States competed in a firefighter-themed obstacle course near The Strat. Some of those obstacles include going up flights of stairs while holding equipment, spraying a target, and dragging a human mannequin to safety.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue's Jacqueline Belluomini beat her own national record, in the women's 40-49 category, with a time of 2:28:40. You can see her winning run below.

"This is amazing," Belluomini said. "I don't ever remember this many people coming out and cheering and it's not something I could do all by myself. I have my husband helping, cheering me on, training with me, trainers, physical therapists. My crew came down for this. This is not an individual effort at all."

Belluomini wasn't the only local first responder to win awards at the event.

Las Vegas swept the Junior Firefighters/Explorers Male category. Milez Johnson, Jake Dover, and Oman Paredes placed first, second, and third. All of them were representing Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

Firefighter Challenge

In the Under 40 Female category, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue's Loren Fraley took home second place. North Las Vegas Fire Department's Brennan Farmer won second place in the Under 40 Male category.

Phillip Washburn of the Nevada Test and Training Range Fire Department joined the Lion's Den with a time of 1:45:58. The distinction goes to the top firefighter athletes who complete the course under a designated time. It's not easy. On average, only about two dozen firefighters make it into the Lion's Den each year.

Washburn also won third place in the 40-49 Male category.