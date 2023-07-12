Las Vegas small business owners expecting Amazon Prime Day boom

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Every July, Amazon holds a two-day Prime Day event. It’s an exclusive member-only event when consumers can score big deals on all kinds of items.

UNLV Marketing Professor Dr. Marla Stafford said she anticipates many consumers to be looking for exclusive deals during this event especially during times of high inflation.

“People are always looking for good deals,” said Stafford. “People do have this perception, in general, that they get better deals online.”

Dr. Stafford said Amazon’s Prime Day is also a good opportunity for small businesses.

“People do tend to think that Amazon is this big company,” said Stafford. “It is, of course, but they actually represent just so many small businesses.”

One small business participating in Amazon’s Prime Day event is Popped, a Las Vegas-based gourmet popcorn company.

“Amazon’s always super competitive and during this time we want to be part of the promotions,” said co-owner Zelma Hulet.

Currently, Popped is offering $5 off $30 purchases online until Sunday. Hulet said the business participates in the Amazon Prime member event every year. She said summer is the perfect time for it.

“It’s so hot out right now so a lot of people are not coming out to the store,” said Hulet. “But it doesn’t mean they’re not buying stuff or having stuff delivered or shipped to them.”

Another business benefiting from Amazon is Las Vegas based Espeez Candy, a 35-year business best known for its nostalgic rock candy.

Owner Sam Popowcer said the company sells its products to third parties who then sell them on Amazon. He said Amazon re-sells make up 10-20% of their profit.

“Some of our biggest sellers over the years have been Amazon re-sellers,” said Popowcer.

He’s expecting big demand this Prime Day.

“We have just noticed recently a big influx in orders, and we expect a lot of orders right after Prime Day to replenish all the stuff that’s going to be sold,” said Popowcer.

Amazon began Prime Day in 2015 to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Since then, it’s become an annual event.