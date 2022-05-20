Local business on Las Vegas Strip selling Lake Mead 'corpse water'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local business is looking to cash in on the intrigue of Lake Mead.

Blaspheme Boutique, a Las Vegas Strip shop, is selling "Lake Mead Corpse Water."

The two-ounce water bottle was put on sale following the recent news at Lake Mead.

According to the shop's website, for decades, it was rumored that those who crossed the mob ended up at the bottom of the lake.

The item's description adds that this is for entertainment purposes only and not really corpse water.

FULL COVERAGE: Decades-old barrel with human remains washes up on shore of Lake Mead