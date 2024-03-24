Local business notices positive change from crime-fighting task force in Chinatown area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For nearly a month, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Spring Mountain anti-crime response team (SMART) has been helpiing curtail car break-ins and other crime in the Chinatown area.

Misha Caguin, an employee at Cutie Design, said she has noticed a positive change since the task force rolled out into the community.

"I have seen an increased presence, even when I'm like driving to and from work," said Caguin. "I haven't noticed any crime lately so that's good, it seems like it's working."

She tells Channel 13 that before the officers started patrolling the area, she would notice multiple car break-ins.

"There was definitely more break-ins and things like that. I definitely feel like with the increased presence, there's more sense of being alert," said Caguin.

Caguin continued, saying members of the task force visited her at the store and shared more on what they were doing out in the area.

"They gave me their cards. They said you can always reach out to us if you need any more guidance or tips," said Caguin.

She adds that knowing the officers are there keeping an extra eye on Chinatown gives her peace of mind.

"I feel like there's someone looking out for us all the time," Said Caguin.

Two officers have been patrolling the area every day over the past month. The members are checking in with businesses owners one-on-one, which they hope could help them build a strong bond with the community.

LVMPD Captain Katie Geiger said building this rapport with people could help make them feel comfortable reporting crime in the area, which at times, could go unreported.

Caguin hopes the officers stick around forever.

"I think it should be an ongoing thing. I hope it's something that is not going away any time soon," said Caguin.