Local brewery and Nevada State Parks launch specialty brews inspired by the parks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local brewery is showcasing Nevada State Parks with a brand new brew!

The Las Vegas Brewing Company and the Nevada State Parks Foundation have partnered up to release a lineup of drinks inspired after the parks themselves.

With every 4-pack sold, 5% of the proceeds will be donated to the organization. The first beer — the Camelops Kölsch — will honor Ice Age Fossils State Park. More brews will be announced in the coming months.

“This partnership is a fantastic way to honor the unique stories and natural wonders of Nevada’s state parks while supporting the Nevada State Parks Foundation,” said Bob Mergell, Administrator for Nevada Division of State Parks. “We’re thrilled to see Ice Age Fossils State Park celebrated in such a creative and delicious way.”

“Las Vegas Brewing Company aims to celebrate everything Las Vegas and Nevada past, present, and imagined, and in this case, the prehistoric past,” states Kyle Dolder of Las Vegas Brewing Company. “The opportunity to curate specialty brews to support the Nevada State Parks Foundation is an exciting way to promote all the great places to visit in this wonderful state.”

The release of Camelops Kölsch kicks off with a party at the Las Vegas Brewing Company downtown tap house on Teusday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.

Camelops Kölsch will also be available at other Las Vegas Brewing Company taprooms, select Speedee Mart locations and 1864 Wine & Spirits on Feb. 18.