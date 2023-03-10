Local Boys & Girls Club receives new field from The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation and Reebok

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local Boys & Girls Club is getting a brand new field thanks to The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation and Reebok.

This is at the clubhouse near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.

The artificial turf, multi-sport field was funded by more than $60,000 in donations from both of those organizations.

"Our Healthy Lifestyles programs help kids to engage in positive behaviors, nurture their well-being, and build healthy habits that will strengthen their bodies and minds," Andy Bischel, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, said. "Having dedicated space for sports and fitness programming allows youth the opportunity to get outside, explore new activities, learn good sportsmanship, and discover passions that can last for a lifetime."

The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation said they did factor in water conservation and year-round availability into the design. The project led to removing grass, leveling the area, and installing a sub-base and over 6,000 square feet of artificial turf.