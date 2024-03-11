Local artist Eric Vozzola to transform Charleston underpass with 'Art Therapy' mural

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new mural is in the works at the Charleston underpass, part of a broader plan to enhance art in the evolving medical district, city officials told Channel 13.

Local artist Eric Vozzola, born and raised in the valley, expressed his hopes for passersby when they see the mural, stating, "I want them to...maybe it's just a moment of joy in their daily commute...or...it brings them pride if they live in this area."

Vozzola was selected by the city in 2023 to design and paint approximately 24,000 square feet of art, using four sections of the underpass wall as his canvas. The project began on Monday with a cleaning crew power washing and preparing the walls for painting.

Holly Lay, visual arts specialist for the city of Las Vegas, explained the decision to choose Vozzola, saying, "Our collection actually is 70% of local artists, we definitely prefer local art...but a lot of our requests for proposals or qualifications can be national and international calls."

Vozzola, thrilled to be chosen for this significant assignment, emphasized the importance of giving opportunities to local artists. "It's important to continue to give opportunities to local artists, and make sure artists that want to stay in Las Vegas and want to have their roots in Las Vegas have opportunities to thrive," he said.

The piece, titled "Art Therapy," aims to bridge the medical and art districts with bright colors and relevant shapes. Vozzola hopes the mural will become an iconic piece of art that lasts for years and decades.

The artist expects the mural to be finished in about 4-8 weeks.