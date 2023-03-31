Local advocates highlight bills focused on issues affecting Las Vegas Latino community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Latino Lobbying Day took place earlier this week at the state legislature, bringing together leaders, advocates and organizations to discuss issues affecting the Latino community.

During the event, several bills aimed at advancing equity and opportunity were promoted, such as Senate Bill 92, which would "legitimize" street food vendors as small businesses.

Another bill being highlighted by advocates is Assembly Bill 246, which aims to increase language access measures for elections and voting-related information. For example, establishing a toll-free number with language interpretation or translation assistance relating to an election.

Good Morning Las Vegas anchor Anjali Patel spoke with Jose Rivera, an Environmental Justice Organizer with Make the Road Nevada, about that bill. Make the Road Nevada is a non-profit that works to elevate the power of immigrant communities by advocating for legislation.

"The importance of this is because it helps increase civic engagement and political participation for voters who don't speak English as their first language," Rivera said. "This recognizes our state's diversity but also calls for inclusive policies to encourage participation."