LIVE: Hear from Usher, Reba, Post Malone and Andra Day ahead of Super Bowl 58 performances

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Live from the Las Vegas Strip, some of the brightest stars in music are discussing their upcoming Super Bowl 58 performances.

Reba McEntire, Post Malone, Andra Day and Usher are scheduled to speak at Mandalay Bay Thursday morning as part of Apple Music's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show press conference.

Apple Music's Nadeska Alexis will first moderate a conversation with McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day. After that, Usher will take the stage to preview his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Las Vegas' first Super Bowlentertainment lineup is stacked with stars. Post Malone will kick off the performances at Allegiant Stadium with a rendition of "America the Beautiful."

Andra Day, the Grammy Award-winning actress and singer known for her smash hit single "Rise Up," will follow Malone's performance with "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

The national anthem will be performed by McEntire before kickoff in the 2024 NFL Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

At halftime, all eyes will be on Usher as the Grammy-winning R&B artist takes the stage for one of the most-watched TV events of the year.