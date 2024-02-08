All the stars performing at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world, so of course the city's first Super Bowl entertainment lineup is stacked with stars.

Pregame

Post Malone will sing "America the Beautiful" to super fans in the stadium and tens of millions across the globe from their televisions. The Sunflower, rockstar, and White Iverson singer previously performed at Life is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas back in 2019.

Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Andra Day will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing." The singer is also an activist and acclaimed actress who broke out on the scene with her 2016 hit "Rise Up."

National anthem

Reba McEntire will sing this year's national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII. The singer and actress is a Country Music Hall of Fame member and graced televisions for years with her namesake show "Reba."

Half time

All eyes will be on Usher as the Chiefs and 49ers take a break during halftime. The singer has previously performed 100 shows during his Las Vegas residency "Usher: My Way"

Channel 13's previous reporting on his announcement as performer can be found here: Usher will headline 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

MORE:

