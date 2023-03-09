Live: Funeral for Det. Herman Moody, Las Vegas' first Black police officer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The community is celebrating the life of Las Vegas' first Black police officer on Thursday.

Friends, family and former colleagues at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department gathered to say one final goodbye to Herman Moody at Mountaintop Faith Ministries.

Moody joined the force in 1946. There was no police academy, so he taught himself how to file reports that would stand up in court.

He acquired books on Nevada law and showed others how to use them and improve their record of making good arrests.

Moody is remembered for his work to improve LVMPD's performance, including using books on Nevada law to show other officers how to file police reports that would hold up in court.

"He raised the standards for all Las Vegas police officers," the release reads.

Metro officials said Moody will always be highly regarded in the community as a beacon of light and a role model for young people of any color. He retired in 1977.

"Moody was one of the best to ever wear the badge. He paved the way for the hundreds of Black officers and civilians who followed. We are profoundly grateful for his service and sacrifice," they wrote of his passing.

Moody died Feb. 25 at the age of 98 years old.