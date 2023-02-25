Detective Herman Moody, Las Vegas' first black police officer passes away at 98

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police announced the passing of retired Detective Herman Moody — the first black career police officer in Las Vegas — in a news release on Saturday afternoon.

Detective Moody was born on Sept. 23, 1924, and died on Saturday at 98 years old. He retired from LVMPD in 1977.

According to the news release, Det. Moody joined the Las Vegas Police Department in 1946 and "helped improve" the department's performance. Since there was no police academy, Det. Moody taught himself how to file reports that would stand up in court, using books on Nevada law and showing others how to use them to improve their record of making good arrests.

"He raised the standards for all Las Vegas police officers," the release reads.

Moody believed in the Historic Westside and believe the area has an undeserved reputation. Raising his family in the area, Moody insisted that most residents wanted and appreciated good police protection.

For thirty-one years, he gave it to them.

Moody will always be highly regarded in the community as a beacon of light and a role model for young people of any color, LVMPD said.

"Moody was one of the best to ever wear the badge. He paved the way for the hundreds of Black officers and civilians who followed. We are profoundly grateful for his service and sacrifice," said a statement attributed to Director Jamie Ioos, Sergeant Miguel Garcia, Officer Aden Ocampo Gomez, Officer Luis Vidal and Officer Robert Wicks. "All of us at the LVMPD extend our heartfelt condolences to the Moody family."

Memorial services for Det. Moody are pending.

