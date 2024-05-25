Liquidation sale at former Tropicana Las Vegas happening this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A liquidation sale is happening again this weekend in an effort to clear out the former Tropicana Las Vegas.

From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, people will be able to purchase signs, furniture, household goods and other items once used in the Tropicana.

Those interested will need to pay a $20 admission fee per person per day and must remove their items the same day as purchase. No one under the age of 18 will be allowed. No photos or smoking is permitted. Potential buyers should be aware there is no running water or air conditioning in the building.

