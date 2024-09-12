Lingering wildfire smoke prompts another air quality warning for the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Particles of pollution from Southern California wildfires prompted another warning for Las Vegas residents on Thursday.

While the smell of burning forest wasn't nearly as palpable throughout the valley as it was on Wednesday, air quality crept back to unhealthy levels on Thursday afternoon.

That prompted Clark County's Division of Air Quality to issue another alert warning residents of the dangerous particles blowing into Southern Nevada.

The smoke alert extends from Thursday, Sept. 12 to Friday, Sept. 13 — when shifting weather patterns are expected to cause more smoke to drift into the Las Vegas valley.

Small particles of pollutants in wildfire smoke can aggravate respiratory diseases like asthma and bronchitis, the Division warned.

"Under today's conditions, it may be best for children, the elderly and people with respiratory and heart disease to stay indoors," the air quality alert states.

To limit your exposure to smoke, you can do the following:



Stay indoors when you see or smell smoke

Keep your windows and doors closed

Limit your time outdoors, especially activities that make you breathe heavier, which increases the amount of pollutants you're likely to inhale

Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty

The impact of the smoky air on Thursday wasn't nearly what it was the day before, when close to 500 flights ended up delayed at Harry Reid International Airport because of the poor conditions. The Clark County School District also ordered schools to cancel all non-essential outdoor activities like recess and sports practices, which it said would be rescheduled.