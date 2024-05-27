Limos that once belonged to Siegfried & Roy hitting the auction block

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two pieces of Las Vegas history are hitting the auction block.

The Siegfried & Roy Estate is auctioning off two Vanden Plas Princess Limousines, which once belonged to the magical duo.

One vehicle is from 1967 and Siegfried stated the car was previously owned by Hollywood star Greta Garbo.

The vehicle was specially modified for the stage. For example, the driver's compartment was modified with a special divider for the right and left side (with Plexiglass), and the left-side seat was removed and replaced with painted plywood for housing an animal. The rear passenger compartment and trunk were also modified to house the animals as they were brought on stage.

Hagerty Marketplace

According to the estate, the odometer for that specific vehicle is covered by equipment and, as a result, the true mileage is unknown. The vehicle is currently being sold in non-running condition and there is heavy scratching on the left-side front door and floorboard.

According to the auction listing, as of Sunday night, the current bid for this vehicle was $2,500.

The estate is also auctioning off a vehicle from 1965.

This vehicle was a personal vehicle and not used in the show.

The auction listing states it was restored in Germany in the 1980s, is finished in white with a beige leather interior, and even has a small NEC Auto Color television in the back seat.

Hagerty Marketplace

This vehicle is also being sold in non-running condition and while the vehicle displays 19,001 miles at the time of listing, the true mileage is unknown.

As of Sunday night, the current bid was $4,000.

Bidding on both vehicles is scheduled to run from Monday, June 3 at 12:00 p.m.

Siegfried & Roy made their Las Vegas debut at the Folies Bergere at the Tropicana in 1967. They were also part of the Beyond Belief variety show at the New Frontier Hotel and Casino in the early 1980s before moving their show to The Mirage in 1990. That's where they performed until 2003.

Roy Horn passed away due to complications from COVID-19 in May 2020 while Siegfried Fischbacher passed away from cancer in January 2021.