Life is Beautiful is in full swing for 10th-anniversary celebration on Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Life is Beautiful festival is in full swing as excited festivalgoers gather on Fremont Street, brimming with energy.

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, the festival boasts a star-studded lineup, including headliners Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, ODESZA, and Flume.

For many attendees, this isn't their first time; some have been coming for years, meticulously planning their festival outfits months in advance.

Mikki Gunter, a bartender at the event, is eager to make this weekend memorable for all. She's not just working; she's there to enjoy the music and atmosphere.

However, for those not attending, be prepared for traffic and parking challenges.

Fremont Street and surrounding areas, such as Carson Avenue to the south, Mesquite Avenue to the north, Las Vegas Boulevard to the west, and 11th Street to the east, will experience closures.

Street parking near the festival will also be unavailable, with bus routes being detoured.