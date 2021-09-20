Life is Beautiful festival wraps up, returns successfully from pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time in two years, tens of thousands of people got together in downtown Las Vegas for the Life is Beautiful festival. The festival was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

“Life is beautiful baby! I’m so excited to be here,” Allison Johnson said.

The crowds of people helped local businesses tremendously. The general manager at El Cortez said it’s the busiest weekend he’s seen since the start of the pandemic.

“We’re completely sold out. We’re prepared. We have a great team here so we just open the doors and welcome them in,” Adam Wiesberg said.

“I definitely staffed fully just in preparation for this weekend and I'm glad I did,” said Brian Tsao, the manager at Ichiban Sushi.

The festival was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone who attended the concert had to be fully vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 test result.

“Coming out to Vegas has just been incredible. It's been a while obviously with the pandemic and everything but it’s been incredible. I love being here,” one attendee said.

“It makes me feel so comfortable to be around everybody in there having to show proof of vaccination. It’s just peace of mind,” another attendee said.