Library district helping keep Clark County students fed during spring break

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of thousands of local students will be on spring break next week and that means some parents will have a hard time feeding their children the lunch they usually get at school. The Las Vegas - Clark County Library District (LVCCLD) is aiming to fill this week-long meal gap for kids who need it.

The Clark County School District did offer lunches during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, but stopped doing so over spring break last year.

The LVCCLD partners with Three Square Food Banks to give children 18 and under free meals year round. This year, they say they're gearing up to serve even more while students are on break.

Sara Spradling says she has been coming to the Spring Valley Library since she was a child and has benefited from the free meals provided there for years.

"I'm a Special Needs Aid and I saw the struggle with food in poverty and the library is a good place to come," said Spradling.

These days, Spradling visits the library often with her 3-year-old daughter Raven and says the free meals are still helping years later.

"It's very expensive to buy healthy foods like broccoli and pineapples so it's good to come here," said Spradling.

When it comes to needing extra food assistance, Sara is not alone. Spring break can be a struggle for many families relying on school lunches.

"Having a reliable place to eat is absolutely essential," said Spring Valley Youth Services Assistant Joey Hines.

Joey Hines with Spring Valley Library says the library ordered 60 additional meals to be handed out during the week of March 13-17.

"During spring break people are here all day," Hines said.

For a full list of locations and times, click here.