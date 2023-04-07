Liberty High School choir to perform with iconic rock band Foreigner on Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Imagine having the chance to sing and perform alongside one of the world's best-selling rock bands of all time! The choir from Liberty High School was granted the once-in-a- lifetime opportunity after winning a competition hosted by a local radio station.

“My parents and grandparents couldn’t believe it,” said one student.

None of the choir members were even born when Foreigner released its debut album but many said the opportunity made them fans of the rock band.

Foreigner has sold more than 80 million records worldwide and has been rocking the charts for more than 40 years.

“The high school theater that we have is nothing like the stage we’ll be performing at,” another student said.

The choir was one of only eight in Las Vegas selected to be on stage. Over the years, the rock band has become known for inviting students to sing with them and promote music education.

“If there’s an opportunity out there that I can get them around people that are doing what hopefully they will do, I’m going to go for it,” said Liberty High School choir teacher, Lamont Russell.

Tickets for the show are still available for purchase. The show starts at 8 p.m. at the Venetian Theater.