Lerner and Rowe helps hundreds of students with free school supplies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With less than a month before Clark County School District classes begin, more than 700 students received free school supplies at an annual giveaway event at Mojave High School.

"Everything is so much money," said Jodi Reeves, a mother of a CCSD student.

Reeves and her daughter Mikailah Woolsdy, a soon-to-be junior in the district, attended the event to help offset costly back-to-school shopping.

"It's really hard being able to afford—it's like extra, you know, so it's great, the free stuff. It really helps a lot," Reeves said.

According to the National Retail Federation, families with students in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $858 this year. That includes about $296 on electronics, $249 on clothes, $169 on shoes, and nearly $144 on school supplies.

The annual Lerner and Rowe giveaway provided students in grades K-12 with brand-new backpacks, notebooks, pencils, markers, and other essential supplies at no cost.

Organizers said they understand the financial strain many families are experiencing.

"We just like to help out the community and hopefully, we start off the school year off well, give them a good start anyway," an event organizer said.

Woolsdy expressed gratitude for the support she received at the event.

"It's helpful cause I needed new notebooks," she said.

Several more back-to-school giveaways are scheduled across the Las Vegas Valley in the coming weeks.

The next back-to-school giveaway will be held Saturday, July 26, at Doolittle Community Center from 11 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.

Then after that, another one will be held Friday, Aug 1 at 4141 Meadows Lane from 6 pm-8 pm.

Then on August 2, another school supply giveaway will be held at 690 W. LAKE MEAD BLVD from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

