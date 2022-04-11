Lei Day parade planned on May 1 at Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Summerlin is recognizing the rich cultural heritage of Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders with a new Lei Day parade planned on May 1.

May 1 is the start of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. Downtown Summerlin is collaborating with Hawaiian and Polynesian dance crews from the valley to perform.

“This marks a new parade addition for the property and one we are very excited to share with the community,” said Halee Harczynski, senior director, marketing for Downtown Summerlin. “Working with these local organizations to understand and pay homage to the rich Asian Pacific culture has been inspiring. It’s a wonderful addition to our destination and one we hope everyone will attend to share in the Aloha spirit!”

The Lei Day parade takes place on Park Centre Drive. The parade is free to attend according to a press release and visitors will get to see the performance of ancient dances.

Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with the parade at 6:00 p.m.