LAS VEGAS — Usually the site of fast cars, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will welcome in a LEGO convention in January.

The Las Vegas Brick Convention will take place for the first time on January 30-31 and feature over two million LEGO bricks that will span over 30,000 square feet inside the garage event spaces.

Organizers said professional LEGO artists from around the United States will be displaying their creations. There will also be meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities.

Along with Brick Pits, live builds and life-sized displays, other attractions include:



LEGO retail, allowing fans to purchase merchandise, LEGO sets and more

Star Wars Zone, featuring creations from the Star Wars universe

Castle Build Zone, giving attendees the chance to build a medieval LEGO creation

Tickets are $15.99 and are expected to sell out beforehand. Those wanting to attend are encouraged to purchase tickets early AT THIS LINK.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Build Smiles Foundation, which buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays.

"LEGO is so much more than a toy," the event's organizer, Greyson J. Riley, said. "The Las Vegas Brick Convention will show attendees that all of the possibilities with LEGO are endless."