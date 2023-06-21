Legal kiosks providing resources at 22 libraries across Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People needing legal help in the valley now have another resource.

Officials with the State of Nevada said they're launching a new program called the Legal Kiosk Project. Kiosks have been installed at 22 libraries across the state with "the intent of making information more available to older Nevadans, underserved communities, and all those with questions." At least seven of those will be located in the valley, which you can see on the map below.

State of Nevada

"The reality is not everyone can afford a lawyer so these new legal kiosks help immensely by putting information, court forms, and other resources in the hands of those that need them," said Nevada Supreme Court Justice Elissa Cadish, co-chair of the Access to Justice Commission. "This effort is part of delivering access to justice for everyone."

According to a study from the Pew Research Center, low-income individuals across the U.S. continue to face a digital divide. Researchers found 43% don't have internet at home, 41% don't have a computer, and 24% don't own a smartphone. The study also found the number of low-income Americans who rely on their smartphones for internet access has doubled since 2013.

State officials said the kiosks will allow people to learn about civil legal issues, find court information and forms, access legal aid providers, locate community resources, and attend virtual court hearings. Some of the topics the kiosks have information on will include housing, divorce and custody, protection orders, guardianship, health care and financial powers of attorney, debt collection, Social Security, and veterans resources.

Information and services are available in English and Spanish and the kiosks are ADA accessible.