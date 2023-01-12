Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada to host briefing on eviction crisis in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Eviction Crisis post CHAP is an issue impacting many households in Clark County. The Civil Law Self-Help Center located at the Regional Justice Center is assisting 300 people a day who are seeking help because they are at imminent risk of eviction.

According to a release, the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada is hosting a briefing on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada says the briefing will include information on existing programs and services available to assist people affected by the eviction crisis, as well as explore the community partners working to solve this important problem.

The briefing will occur at the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, located at 725 E. Charleston. Attendees can park on 8th Street or in the former US Bank parking lot east of the Legal Aid Center.